Chromebook Cyber Monday Gold Box: HP, Samsung, Asus, Acer starting at $120

- Dec. 2nd 2019 3:35 am ET

$120-$469
Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Gold Box, Amazon offers up to 40% off a variety of Google Chromebooks from top-tier manufacturers starting at $119.99 shipped. These are excellent choices for kids, parents or as a second or primary computer for folks on the go. You’ll find even more top picks below.

Standouts include:

  • ASUS Chromebook 11.6-inch Ruggedized and Water Resistant 4GB/16GB: $119.99
  • HP Chromebook 14-inch 1080P White Laptop with 4GB/32GB: $179
  • Samsung Chromebook 3 4GB/64GB: $176.99
  • ASUS Chromebook Flip 4GB/16GB Touchscreen: $179.99
  • …lots more! 

