Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering several products to help you build a custom PC. You’ll find all kinds of components, from RAM to power supplies, CPU coolers, hard drives, and more. Our favorite is this 32GB DDR4 RAM kit for $93.99 shipped. Regularly around $125, this is a new all-time low and is the best we’ve tracked. This is designed to be used in laptops but is the perfect kit for a Mac mini. In fact, I used this exact kit for my 2018 Mac mini and absolutely love it. We’ve got a handy guide to help you with the upgrade process, too. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Shop the entire PC gaming sale here.

We also spotted that Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Razer DeathAdder Elite Wired Gaming mouse for $24.99 shipped. Also available direct. This is down from its $50 going rate, $30 previous mention for Black Friday, and is the best available. Offering up over 16 million colors, this mouse is perfect to fit with any style you choose. Plus, with Razer’s Synapse software, it can sync with other parts of your setup to make one cohesive look. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for even more Cyber Monday PC gaming sales.

Nomad Base Station

Cyber Monday PC Gaming sales:

Now, if gaming-grade DPI settings and RGB lighting doesn’t tickle your fancy, then check out this 2-pack of wired mice on Amazon. They’re from VicTsing, a reputable manufacturer there, and it’s only $9 Prime shipped for both. That’s right, two wired mouse for $9, which is far less than the Razer mouse deal listed above.

Cyber Monday at 9to5Toys

Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse features:

Target enemies faster with this Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse. Its 16,000 dpi optical sensor provides faster moving speeds, letting you move at different angles with more accuracy, and the customizable Chroma lighting settings let you choose the right color to suit your gaming situation. Battle enemies in comfort with the ergonomic shape and rubber grips of this Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse.

