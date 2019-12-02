[Update: New deals] Santa is delivering Mac mini at $200 off for Cyber Monday and more from $59

Update: Amazon is now taking $170 off the upgraded 3GHz/8GB/256GB model at $929 shipped.

Amazon is offering the latest Apple Mac mini 3GHz/8GB/256GB for $999. That’s a $100 savings off the regular going rate and an Amazon all-time low. The entry-level model with 128GB is also $100 off at $699. These deals are also available over at B&H where additional high-end models are up to $200 off. B&H’s offer is a match of the largest cash discount we’ve tracked in the second-half of 2019. Free shipping is available on all of today’s deals. Check out the entire sale here for more configurations.

Mac mini is loaded with I/O, including four Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Type A ports, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet and more. Upgrading to the larger SSD is a good move, as it’s nearly impossible to do that yourself on the 2018 Mac mini. Hit up our hands-on review for more details on the latest Mac mini.

Also on sale today at Amazon, we’re seeing the Apple Magic Mouse 2 for $59 shipped. Down from the usual $79 price tag, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen overall since July and a new all-time low at Amazon.

Put your Mac mini out of sight with this nifty VESA mount for under $17. It uses the existing patterns on your monitor to easily hide your Mac, delivering a streamlined look in the process. You can also use it as a traditional wall mount if needed. Head over to our step-by-step guide for more.

Apple Mac mini features:

Apple has re-engineered the Mac mini (Late 2018) to drive tasks ranging from home automation to giant render farms, Xcode servers, industrial-grade tasks, live concert sound engines, digital art and signage, testing iOS apps, and more. Upgraded with an 8th Generation Intel Core processor, the Mac mini features a more efficient thermal architecture, all-flash storage, a bigger fan, expanded vents, a redesigned power supply, and Apple’s T2 security chip. This Mac comes preloaded with macOS. Updates can be downloaded for free via the Mac App Store. Please check Apple’s website for upgrade eligibility.

