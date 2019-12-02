Just $100 scores Dyson’s HEPA-filtration equipped V7 Handheld Vacuum (Save 40%)

Dyson via eBay Daily Deals is offering its V7 Handheld Vacuum for $99.99 shipped. That’s about $60 off what you’d spend on similar Dyson offerings at Amazon and is the lowest price we have tracked. Not only does this handheld vacuum sport powerful suction, you’ll likely be impressed when hearing that it is able to capture allergens and expel clean air. This is thanks to a whole-machine HEPA filtration system. Since making the switch to Dyson, I have zero regrets and heartily recommend the brand to others. When it comes to ratings, Dyson’s handheld vacuums are quite reputable.

Considering the fact that you won’t need vacuum bags with the Dyson above, why not spend a bit of those savings and upgrade your trash can. This AmazonBasics Stainless Steel option is $40 and looks great. It’s fingerprint-proof, smudge-resistant, and sports a soft-close lid.

Don’t forget that ECOVACS’ Smart Robotic Vacuum is on sale for $135. That’s over 50% off, making now a great time to delegate your responsibilities to a robot.

Dyson V7 Handheld Vacuum features:

The Dyson V7 Mattress has powerful suction that reduces house dust allergens in the mattress by removing their food source – our dead skin cells – dust mite populations can also be reduced. Whole machine HEPA filtration captures allergens and expels cleaner air. Dyson digital motor V7 creates powerful suction to penetrate deep into the mattress and remove potentially harmful allergens. 2 Tier Radial cyclones capture more microscopic dust and allergens. Motorized mattress tool agitates mattress fibers to release dust and allergens. Dyson engineered tools equipped to clean awkward spaces

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!