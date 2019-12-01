ECOVACS’ Smart Robotic Vacuum handles the holiday mess at $135 (52% off)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon offer the ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $134.99 shipped. Normally selling for $280, that’s good for a 52% discount, beats our previous mention by $35, and marks a new all-time low. As one of ECOVACS’ latest releases, this robotic vacuum debuted back in June and comes equipped with a 110-minute runtime. The DEEBOT 500 also works with Alexa and Assistant for voice-enabled cleaning, touts a max cleaning mode for particularly troublesome messes, and more. Rated 4/5 stars from over 320 shoppers. More details below.

If you don’t want a new vacuum to sweep up all your cash, the ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum is a highly-rated option at $119. The main tradeoff here is a lack of smartphone and voice control. But if you’re looking for a no-frills way to keep your floor nice and tidy, look no further. And at $60 less, you’ll pocket even more savings.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Smart Robotic Vacuum features:

ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Vacuum Cleaner takes care of vacuuming so you don’t have to. Three cleaning modes and scheduling accessible from the ECOVACS Home App ensures an effortless, thorough clean while you do things you really love. Its low sound level allows you to have conversations or watch TV while it cleans. Max Mode double suction power to better clean your hard floors and carpets of dirt and dust when needed.

