Outfit your office with FlexiSpot standing desks and more with deals from $19

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, FlexiSpot (98% positive all-time feedback from 7,600+) via Amazon is taking 35% off a selection of its desk and storage accessories with deals from under $19 Prime shipped. One standout is on the FlexiSpot Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk at $246.99. Down from $380, today’s offer saves you $133 and marks a new all-time low. With the ability to adjust between 28- and 47.6-inches in height, this standing desk relies on built-in motors to elevate your workstation. There’s a 55 by 28-inch desk on top of the frame, which provides ample space for your computer and other essentials. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more top picks.

With FLEXISPOT’s top-of-the-line height-adjustable desks, you can effortlessly achieve the perfect sit/stand balance throughout your entire workday. Using a sit/stand desk helps to counteract the negative health effects of a sedentary job. This premium height-adjustable desk includes all the features necessary to deliver the benefits you expect from a standing desk, such as enhanced focus and increased calorie burning.