Home Depot Cyber Monday Tool Sale: Save on DEWALT, Milwaukee, Ryobi, more

Home Depot has unveiled its big Cyber Monday tool sale with notable discounts on DEWALT, Milwaukee, Ryobi, and many more. Free shipping is available in most instances or you can opt for in-store pickup to side-step any delivery fees. Headlining is DEWALT’s 6-tool 20V Cordless Combo Kit for $299. There’s over $700 worth of value here when all the tools are added up, but it typically goes for $450. Today’s deal is a match for our previous mention. Inside this kit you’ll find a drill and driver, a reciprocating and circular saw, work light, vacuum, and Bluetooth speaker. Pretty much everything you need to get started this winter with DIY tasks around the house. Also ships with two 4Ah batteries. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for even more tool deals.

Looking for something a bit more budget-friendly? Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 6-tool Combo Kit for $199. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate. You’ll find many of the same tools featured in the DEWALT kit above but for 33% less. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

DEWALT 6-tool Combo Kit features:

The DCK623M2 20-Volt MAX Lithium Ion 6-Tool Combo Kit features our DCD771 20-Volt MAX Lithium Ion Compact Drill which is lightweight and compact for working in tight spaces for long periods of time. The DCF885 20-Volt MAX Lithium Ion 1/4 in. Impact Driver is compact and lightweight for fitting in tight spaces and increasing productivity. The DCS393 20-Volt MAX circular saw with 6-1/2 in. carbide blade can cut 2×4’s at a 45° angle in a single pass. The DCS355 20-Volt MAX XR Lithium Ion Oscillating Multi-Tool has a powerful brushless motor providing up to 57% more run time over a similar brushed tool. The DCV517 1/2 gallon wet/dry vac offers dual clean-up modes for debris removal with either the front utility nozzle or extendable rubber hose. The DCL040 is a bright flashlight to illuminate your work area with LED output of 110-Lumens.

