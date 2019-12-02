Kick ink to the curb with HP’s AirPrint-equipped LaserJet Pro: $159 (Save $40)

Amazon is offering the HP LaserJet Pro M130fw All-in-One AirPrint Laser Printer for $158.90 shipped. That’s $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is the best price we can find right now. Thanks to support for AirPrint, this printer makes jobs from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, native and simple to do. In addition to 23 page per minute print performance, users will also be able to scan, copy, and fax. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Don’t need all-in-one capabilities? HP’s LaserJet Pro M15w is $109 and trades in copying, scanning, and faxing for a compact form-factor. In fact, it’s HP’s smallest LaserJet Pro. Despite this, you’ll still find it to be quite capable thanks to 19 page per minute print speeds. Oh, and like the featured deal, it wields AirPrint support.

Need to refresh your AirPrint-enabled iPad? Well timing couldn’t be much better with several models on sale for as low as $218.50.

HP LaserJet Pro M130fw features:

Main functions of the HP M130fw laser printer: monochrome print, scanner, copier, fax, wireless printing, color touchscreen, and more

This HP M130fw laser printer replaces the HP M127fw printer, additionally the newer HP M130fw has 10% faster print speed plus improved mobile printing experience

