Instant Pot 8-Qt. Multi-Cooker drops to $65 + more from $49 for Cyber Monday

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering the Instant Pot DUO80 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $64.99 shipped. Regularly up to $100, this is matching the Black Friday 2019 price and is the lowest we can find. This model is currently $100 at Walmart for comparison. Featuring an 8-quart capacity, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on a family-sized Instant Pot solution over the holidays. It replaces 7 small kitchen appliances and features 14-one touch cook settings for easy one-pot meals for everyone in your house. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,000 Amazon customers. More Cyber Monday Instant Pot and multi-cooker deals below.
Cyber Monday Instant Pot & More:
- Ninja Foodi 8-Qt. Multi-Cooker $169 (Reg. $250+)
- Instant Pot DUO60 6-Qt $49 (Reg. $79)
- Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 6-Qt. $79 (Reg. $150)
- Instant Pot Ultra Mini 3-Qt. $75 (Reg. $100)
- Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi 6-Qt. $90 (Reg. $150)
- Crock-Pot 10-Qt. Digital Multi Cooker $80 (Reg. $150)
- Crock-Pot Express Crock $70 (Reg. $130)
- Crock-Pot 6-Qt. Express Crock $60 (Reg. $90)
Instant Pot DUO80 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker:
- Cooks fast & saves time: The Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker combines 7 Appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker and warmer – and cooks up to 70% faster
- Consistently delicious: 14 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more on autopilot – with tasty results
- Easy to clean: fingerprint-resistant stainless steel lid and components and accessories are dishwasher safe
