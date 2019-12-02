Instant Pot 8-Qt. Multi-Cooker drops to $65 + more from $49 for Cyber Monday

- Dec. 2nd 2019 3:26 am ET

from $49
0

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering the Instant Pot DUO80 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $64.99 shipped. Regularly up to $100, this is matching the Black Friday 2019 price and is the lowest we can find. This model is currently $100 at Walmart for comparison. Featuring an 8-quart capacity, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on a family-sized Instant Pot solution over the holidays. It replaces 7 small kitchen appliances and features 14-one touch cook settings for easy one-pot meals for everyone in your house. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,000 Amazon customers. More Cyber Monday Instant Pot and multi-cooker deals below. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Cyber Monday Instant Pot & More:

Be sure to head over to our Home Goods Guide and Cyber Monday deal hub for all of the best price drops as they happen. We are already tracking a massive selection of options for around the house, kitchen and so much more.

Instant Pot DUO80 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker:

  • Cooks fast & saves time: The Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker combines 7 Appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker and warmer – and cooks up to 70% faster
  • Consistently delicious: 14 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more on autopilot – with tasty results
  • Easy to clean: fingerprint-resistant stainless steel lid and components and accessories are dishwasher safe

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

from $49

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Cyber Monday 2019 deals, announcements, and more

Best Cyber Monday 2019 deals, announcements, and more

The best Cyber Monday deals are right here at 9to5Toys.
Instant Pot

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard