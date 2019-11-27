Instant Pot Multi-Cookers now starting from $49 for Black Friday + more

Walmart is now offering the Instant Pot DUO60 6-Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $49 shipped. Regularly up to as much as $100, it regularly sells for $79 or so with most deals dipping to around the $55 or $60 range. This is the lowest advertised holiday price and the same deal you saw in our Top 10 upcoming Black Friday deals feature. Along with the 6-quart capacity this model has 14 smart cooking programs including soup, meat/stew, bean/chili, poultry, saute/simmer, rice, multigrain, porridge, steam, slow cook. The stainless steel inner pot is dishwasher safe and this model carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds at Walmart. Head below for the rest of this year’s best live Black Friday Instant Pot deals.

Instant Pot DUO60 6-Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker:

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker has the functions of a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker and warmer all in one conveniently sized appliance. With 14 built-in smart programs: Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté, Steam, Rice, Porridge, Multigrain, Slow Cook, Keep-Warm, Yogurt, Pasteurize and Pressure Cook, you can cook your favorite dishes with the press of a button.

