Amazon has kayaks from $42 in today’s Cyber Monday Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is taking up to 40% off Intex Inflatable Kayaks. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Intex Challenger K1 Kayak for $41.93. As a comparison, it regularly sells for $70 but today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This affordable kayak has a total weight of 27-pounds with a maximum capacity of 220-pounds. It deflates for easy carrying from one spot to the next and also includes an 84-inch aluminum oar, along with an air pump. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 2,600 Amazon reviewers. More below.
Upgrade to the K2 two-person model for $50.39. It typically goes for $80 with this price also representing a new Amazon all-time low. Adding a second seat boosts the capacity to 400-pounds, and you’ll get an extra paddle as well, alongside an included air pump. The best thing about this model is you can remove a seat if you’re going solo, and both are adjustable for just the right fit. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Shop the rest of today’s sale here for even more kayak deals from Intex.
Intex Challenger K1 Kayak features:
- Nimble, durable kayak is made of durable welded material with eye catching graphics for added safety on the lake or slow moving river
- Cockpit is designed for comfort and maximized space, and inflatable I beam floors add stability
- Cargo net to store extra gear, and grab line on both ends of kayak; inflatable seat with backrest
- Comes with 84 inch aluminum oar, repair patch and Hi output manual hand pump; Rugged vinyl construction
