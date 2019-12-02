Amazon has kayaks from $42 in today’s Cyber Monday Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is taking up to 40% off Intex Inflatable Kayaks. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Intex Challenger K1 Kayak for $41.93. As a comparison, it regularly sells for $70 but today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This affordable kayak has a total weight of 27-pounds with a maximum capacity of 220-pounds. It deflates for easy carrying from one spot to the next and also includes an 84-inch aluminum oar, along with an air pump. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 2,600 Amazon reviewers. More below.

Upgrade to the K2 two-person model for $50.39. It typically goes for $80 with this price also representing a new Amazon all-time low. Adding a second seat boosts the capacity to 400-pounds, and you’ll get an extra paddle as well, alongside an included air pump. The best thing about this model is you can remove a seat if you’re going solo, and both are adjustable for just the right fit. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Shop the rest of today’s sale here for even more kayak deals from Intex.

Intex Challenger K1 Kayak features:

Nimble, durable kayak is made of durable welded material with eye catching graphics for added safety on the lake or slow moving river

Cockpit is designed for comfort and maximized space, and inflatable I beam floors add stability

Cargo net to store extra gear, and grab line on both ends of kayak; inflatable seat with backrest

Comes with 84 inch aluminum oar, repair patch and Hi output manual hand pump; Rugged vinyl construction

