Monopoly Game of Thrones now $14 + more board games from $4 for today only

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Hasbro and Monopoly board games. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. On top of a series of highly-rated classics like Battleship, Risk and Jenga, we are also seeing rare offers on specialty Monopoly boards like Toy Story, Game of Thrones, and the voice command version. While we saw our fair share of offers on board games for Black Friday, we have a fresh batch of titles to spice up game night for you today too. The deals start from $4 and you’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Cyber Monday Board Game Deals:

For more deals on items to keep the kids (or yourself) busy over the holidays, we are still tracking huge LEGO price drops for Cyber Monday. And don’t miss Amazon’s 1-day NERF, Marvel, and toy sale with deals from $6.

Monopoly Game of Thrones:

Based on the hit TV series from HBO: Game of Thrones fans can travel the legendary lands of Westeros as you buy, sell, and trade locations from the seven Kingdoms in this edition of the Monopoly game

Great houses game tokens: The 6 Monopoly game tokens are inspired by the Honorary sigils of the great houses; who will you pledge your loyalty to?

Game of Thrones themed money and graphics: Includes 42 gold Dragon and 53 silver stags cardboard Coins, and the game board and box feature graphics inspired by the Hbo TV show game of Thrones

