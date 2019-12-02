Amazon’s 1-day NERF, Marvel, and toy sale starts at $6 with new all-time lows

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off NERF, Marvel action figures, and more. Deals start at just $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the NERF Fortnite Sp-R and Llama Targets for $14.99. Regularly $25, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. This Fortnite-inspired NERF blaster is a part of the game’s recent toy recreations, which bring the iconic battle royale title to real life. This model includes multiple darts and llama targets to jump-start your Fortnite battles. Rated 4.2/5 stars. You’ll find even more NERF, Star Wars, and Marvels deals on this landing page or hit the jump for more of our top picks.

Other notable deals include:

Looking to build your fun? Don’t miss the best LEGO deals for Cyber Monday from Amazon and more.

NERF Fortnite Sp-R features:

Practice your aim with this targeting set: this set includes an spmrnum-r blaster, 6 darts and 3 llama targets so you can practice your aim or play competitive games with family and friends

Includes 3 llama targets: comes with 3 llama targets in different sizes to set up exciting games that challenge skills and test aim and accuracy

Dart-blasting Fortnite blaster replica: this spmrnum-r blaster is inspired by the blaster used in Fortnite, capturing the look and colors of the one in the popular video game

Detachable barrel and 3-dart clip: blaster has an internal 3-dart clip and comes with a detachable barrel

