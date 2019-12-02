Save $500 when you bundle Samsung Galaxy S10 handsets with AKG ANC Headphones

- Dec. 2nd 2019 3:49 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is currently taking $500 off Samsung Galaxy S10/+ and Note10 Android Smartphones bundled with AKG N700NC Headphones from $698.99 shipped. Amongst all of bundles, one standout is on the Galaxy S10+ 128GB version for $798.99. Usually this package would run you $1,299, with today’s offer saving you 38% and marking a new low on both the Android smartphone and headphones. Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ features a nearly bezel-less AMOLED 6.4-inch display that packs a built-in ultrasonic fingerprint sensor alongside three rear-facing cameras. Throw in the AKG headphones and you’ll be able to enjoy active noice cancellation, up to 23 hours of playback per charge, and a USB-C port for refueling. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 920 customers and earlier this year we called it “the best all-around Android phone” in our hands-on review. More below.

For comparison, the Galaxy S10+ sells for $800 right now by itself, with today’s offer effectively throwing in a free pair of headphones for $1 less.

Also, don’t forget the shop the rest of the discounted Samsung bundles for additional ways to save $500. Of course, we’re also still seeing plenty of other Android smartphones on sale, which you’ll find right here.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ features:

Say goodbye to the ‘notch’ and hello to Infinity-O, the Galaxy S10+ SM-G975F 128GB Smartphonefrom Samsung features the nearly bezel-less, all-screen Infinity-O display. To help push the screen from edge-to-edge, Samsung laser-cut a hole in the front corner of the display to accommodate the 10MP dual-pixel wide-angle selfie camera, and 8MP RGB depth sensor. The screen itself is a huge 6.4″ Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display. It’s also certified to support HDR10+ for a cinematic experience and is designed to produce brilliant and realistic images.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Cyber Monday 2019 deals, announcements, and more

Best Cyber Monday 2019 deals, announcements, and more

The best Cyber Monday deals are right here at 9to5Toys.
Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go