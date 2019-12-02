Save $500 when you bundle Samsung Galaxy S10 handsets with AKG ANC Headphones

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is currently taking $500 off Samsung Galaxy S10/+ and Note10 Android Smartphones bundled with AKG N700NC Headphones from $698.99 shipped. Amongst all of bundles, one standout is on the Galaxy S10+ 128GB version for $798.99. Usually this package would run you $1,299, with today’s offer saving you 38% and marking a new low on both the Android smartphone and headphones. Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ features a nearly bezel-less AMOLED 6.4-inch display that packs a built-in ultrasonic fingerprint sensor alongside three rear-facing cameras. Throw in the AKG headphones and you’ll be able to enjoy active noice cancellation, up to 23 hours of playback per charge, and a USB-C port for refueling. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 920 customers and earlier this year we called it “the best all-around Android phone” in our hands-on review. More below.

For comparison, the Galaxy S10+ sells for $800 right now by itself, with today’s offer effectively throwing in a free pair of headphones for $1 less.

Also, don’t forget the shop the rest of the discounted Samsung bundles for additional ways to save $500. Of course, we’re also still seeing plenty of other Android smartphones on sale, which you’ll find right here.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ features:

Say goodbye to the ‘notch’ and hello to Infinity-O, the Galaxy S10+ SM-G975F 128GB Smartphonefrom Samsung features the nearly bezel-less, all-screen Infinity-O display. To help push the screen from edge-to-edge, Samsung laser-cut a hole in the front corner of the display to accommodate the 10MP dual-pixel wide-angle selfie camera, and 8MP RGB depth sensor. The screen itself is a huge 6.4″ Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display. It’s also certified to support HDR10+ for a cinematic experience and is designed to produce brilliant and realistic images.

