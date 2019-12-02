Score an eight-pack of Sugru Moldable Glue at a 2019 low of $13 (Save 20%)

Amazon offers an eight-pack of Sugru Moldable Glue for $12.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $16, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks a new 2019 low, and is the second-best price we’ve seen all-time. Sugru is a clay-like putty that quickly transforms into a flexible silicone rubber, making a perfect solution for helping out with projects around the house. This eight-pack is ideal for repairing frayed cables and much more, making it a great stocking stuffer. With over 510 customers having left a review, it carries a 4+ star rating from over 65% of them. It’s also a #1 best-seller.

If you’ll primarily be looking to tackle some technology-related repairs, then give the Sugru Moldable Glue Rebel Tech Kit at under $11 a chance instead. This excels when put towards fixing a wide range of tech accessories, but gets you less of the moldable glue than the feature deal. You’ll also pay 15% less than the eight-pack mentioned above.

Sugru Moldable Glue Eight Pack features:

Sugru Family-safe | Skin-friendly Formula is the first and only multi-purpose, moldable glue for all the family.

Advanced silicone technology that bonds permanently to almost anything, then sets strong – turning into a durable, tactile rubber overnight.

Easy to use, mold by hand, skin-friendly, wipe clean, waterproof, holds up to 4.4lb.

You have 30 minutes to fix, make, improve and create – enough time to change your mind, reposition and make it perfect.

In 24 hours, it cures into a strong and durable, flexible silicone rubber that stays stuck.

