Cyber Monday brings Swiss Gear’s MacBook Backpack to a new Amazon low of $35

- Dec. 2nd 2019 2:12 am ET

$35
0

Amazon is offering the Swiss Gear Bungee Backpack for $35 shipped. Matched at Home Depot. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $2. This Swiss Gear backpack sports room for 13-inch laptops including MacBook Pro and Air. You’ll also find a water bottle pocket along the side, making it easy to stay quenched while on-the-go. A variety of compartments throughout provides plenty of ways to keep organized while traveling. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ditch the Swiss Gear brand in favor of the AmazonBasics Urban Laptop Backpack to cut cost by over $10. It’s priced at just over $24. While detailing may be dampened a bit, the maroon colorway certainly helps make up for it alongside its ability to stow a 16-inch MacBook.

Neither of the backpacks above catching your attention? Well it just so happens that we’ve got a slew of others on sale. They’re priced from $13 and most, if not all, are MacBook-ready.

Swiss Gear Bungee Backpack features:

  • Audio interface with headphone pull through
  • Padded shoulder strap system
  • Airflow back system
  • Mobile device pocket
  • Water bottle pocket

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

iPad Accessories Backpack swiss Gear

