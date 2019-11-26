The Timbuk2 Tuck Pack drops to $55 (Save 30%), more Mac-ready bags from $13

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Tuck Pack for $55.30 shipped. That’s $23 off the typical rate there and is the second-best Amazon offer we’ve seen in all of 2019. This uniquely-styled backpack sports enough room for a 16-inch MacBook Pro. It’s comprised of water-resistant fabric, helping protect your gear from liquid damage. You’ll be able to stow a water bottle easily thanks to the inclusion of a side pocket. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find additional backpacks on sale.

More backpacks on sale:

Score an added layer of protection with AmazonBasics Laptop Sleeve for $12. It’s available in a variety of sizes and colors, allowing you to find a perfect match for your needs. Picking up one of these will give you an exceptionally-streamlined way to haul a solo MacBook around.

Timbuk2 Tuck Pack features:

Enough with the tricks. Sometimes we need to keep it simple. A straightforward roll-top, its weight and volume are medium, its pocketing effective, laptop protection legit, and on-bike comfort and visibility for real. We love its streamlined look and straightforward philosophy. Why make things harder than they have to be?

