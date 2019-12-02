This $390 Viewsonic projector creates a 120-inch screen from under 5-feet away

- Dec. 2nd 2019 1:53 pm ET

$390
0

Amazon is offering the ViewSonic XGA Short Throw Projector (PS501X) for $389.99 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $68. With this short throw projector, you’ll be able to splash a 10-foot picture on the wall from a mere 4-feet 10-inches away. Its lamp offer up to 15,000 hours of life, delivering 10 years of viewing if used four hours every day. With an XGA resolution, you’ll get a roughly 720p image, which is more than sufficient for many use cases. Inputs include HDMI, VGA, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Considering the projector above only has one HDMI port, it’d be extremely worthwhile to pick up an AmazonBasics 3-Port HDMI Switch for $13. This handy little device is basically like a power strip for HDMI ports. You’ll get three ports for the price of one. Best of all, it’s smart enough to switch automatically to the most recently used input, providing a seamless transition between streaming devices, consoles, and more.

Now that you’ve upgraded to a big screen, it may be worth a quick look at the Cyber Monday soundbar and speaker deals we’ve been tracking. There you’ll find prices as low as $145, with the most recent addition being VIZIO’s 5.1-Ch. Sound System for $199 (Reg. $400).

ViewSonic XGA Short Throw Projector features:

  • BIG SCREEN PROJECTION: Project 120 inches from 4-feet 10-inches in 3400 lumens
  • EASY SETUP: Simple setup and control, just plug & play your presentations, videos, and pictures
  • LONG LAMP LIFE: SuperEco mode allows the lamp to shine bright for up to 15,000 hours

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$390

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Home Theater

Home Theater
projector ViewSonic

About the Author