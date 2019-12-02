This $390 Viewsonic projector creates a 120-inch screen from under 5-feet away

Amazon is offering the ViewSonic XGA Short Throw Projector (PS501X) for $389.99 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $68. With this short throw projector, you’ll be able to splash a 10-foot picture on the wall from a mere 4-feet 10-inches away. Its lamp offer up to 15,000 hours of life, delivering 10 years of viewing if used four hours every day. With an XGA resolution, you’ll get a roughly 720p image, which is more than sufficient for many use cases. Inputs include HDMI, VGA, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Considering the projector above only has one HDMI port, it’d be extremely worthwhile to pick up an AmazonBasics 3-Port HDMI Switch for $13. This handy little device is basically like a power strip for HDMI ports. You’ll get three ports for the price of one. Best of all, it’s smart enough to switch automatically to the most recently used input, providing a seamless transition between streaming devices, consoles, and more.

Now that you’ve upgraded to a big screen, it may be worth a quick look at the Cyber Monday soundbar and speaker deals we’ve been tracking. There you’ll find prices as low as $145, with the most recent addition being VIZIO’s 5.1-Ch. Sound System for $199 (Reg. $400).

ViewSonic XGA Short Throw Projector features:

BIG SCREEN PROJECTION: Project 120 inches from 4-feet 10-inches in 3400 lumens

EASY SETUP: Simple setup and control, just plug & play your presentations, videos, and pictures

LONG LAMP LIFE: SuperEco mode allows the lamp to shine bright for up to 15,000 hours

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!