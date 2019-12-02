Save on JBL soundbars, Klipsch speakers, and more from $145 for Cyber Monday

Amazon offers the JBL Bar 5.1-Channel 4K Ultra HD 5.1-Channel Soundbar for $449.95 shipped. Also at JBL direct and Crutchfield. Normally selling for $700, today’s offer saves you 29%, marks one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen, and is a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring 510W of total system power, this 5.1-channel package is ideal for elevating your TV’s audio capabilities. Alongside the soundbar itself, you’ll find a wireless subwoofer as well as two detachable satellite speakers for surround sound. There’s also 4K UHD passthrough via one of the three built-in HDMI ports. With over 165 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more from $145.

JBL Bar 5.1 features:

The JBL Bar 5.1 transforms from a soundbar into a true wireless 5.1 home theater system for an epic movie and music–listening experience. The soundbar features two detachable battery–powered wireless surround speakers with 10–hours of playtime, 510W of total system power, a 10” wireless subwoofer, three HDMI inputs to connect 4K devices.

