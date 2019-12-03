See in the dark with two CREE LED flashlights for under $6 each at Amazon

NEON MART (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of CREE LED Flashlights for $10.49 when the code JEPJYK4D is used at checkout. There is free shipping for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down 25% from its regular going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Each light offers up around 140 lumens of output with a zoom feature so you can change how wide the beam is. Plus, being that it’s powered by AAA’s (which are included, thankfully), you can easily keep spares around for when the light grows dim. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands.

Now, if the rugged design and 140-lumen output of CREE doesn’t entice you, maybe this will. We also found a 6-pack of 9-LED Flashlights for $10 Prime shipped. Each one only outputs 20 lumens, and there’s no changing the pattern here. However, this is a great option for giving to little ones at night who you’d rather not hand a more expensive flashlight to.

For other great deals on LEDs and more, check out our Green Deals guide. It’s filled with energy-efficient bulbs, solar panels, and more all the time.

CREE LED Flashlight features:

Ultra bright and long lifespan: Ultra-high light output, no false brightness, long lifespan, powered by 3 AAA batteries (included).

Zoomable: The maximum range of zoom in mode can be up to 492ft/150m, and the zoom out mode is suitable for close-range large-area illumination.

Water resistance: The IPX4 water resistance rating means it is protected against splashing water from all angles.

Rugged and non-slip: Made of 6063 high-performance aluminum alloy which is sturdy and durable, and the skid-proof design can prevent slip out easily.

