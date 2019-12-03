After hosting one of the largest and most wide ranging sales for Black Friday/Cyber Monday, Sony’s gigantic holiday PSN sale is now live. Otherwise known as its End of Year event, Sony is once again dropping prices on hundreds of titles from new releases and franchise wide sales to indies and more. If you happened to miss out on anything over Black Friday week, now’s your chance. Head below for all the details.

Massive Holiday PSN Sale Now Live!

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday PSN sale brought with it a massive collection of price drops that ended last night. But we are starting it all up again today with the PlayStation Store End of Year Sale. It is live from now through December 23rd.

There are notable deals available on back catalogue Call of Duty games, and notable prices on Metal Gear Solid 5, Persona 5, Dead Cells and much more. This is also a great time to score some deals on The Last Guardian and the amazing Shadow of the Colossus remake. You’ll find some picks from the sale down below, but be sure to browse through for yourself right here.

PlayStation Store End of Year Sale:

While the holiday PSN sale is in full swing and console offers for Cyber Monday/Black Friday are mostly no longer, there are still some great PS offers live. You can still grab a one-year subscription to PlaySration Plus at just $40 (Reg. $60) and Amazon has select DualShock 4 controllers down at $39 right now.

Shadow of the Colossus:

Rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games and JAPAN Studio, SHADOW OF THE COLOSSUS on PlayStation 4 system introduces the awe of its unforgettable world and towering creatures to a new generation of gamers, while allowing long time fans to revisit the beloved masterpiece with unparalleled visual fidelity and improved performance.

