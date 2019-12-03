Who needs a key w/ Kwikset’s SmartCode Deadbolt, just $63 at Amazon (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the Kwikset SmartCode Deadbolt with SmartKey (99130-002) for $62.93 shipped. That’s $27 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. Having a passcode-enabled deadbolt has streamlined my life and boosted security. It’s allowed me to always keep my door locked since I always know the code for re-entry. Additionally, I no longer need to carry a house key, letting me cut back to just my car’s. Of all the great features in this deadbolt, SmartKey has to be one of the most notable. This allows users to re-key the lock themselves in three easy steps, taking away the need for a locksmith if a spare key becomes compromised. While you’re unlikely to carry a key with this passcode-enabled deadbolt, it does sport the traditional unlock/lock capability, serving as a great backup plan if anything unexpected happens. Rated 4/5 stars.

Finish your installation with an AmazonBasics Victorial Entry Door Lever for $12. It too sports a satin nickel colorway, making it a fantastic choice to pair with your new deadbolt. With 100 Amazon reviews so far, this handle has achieved a respectable 4.6/5 star rating.

Since we’re talking locks, why not check out Wyze’s new offering. That’s right, the company known for it’s incredibly affordable cameras is back at it again with a smart lock to join it’s ever-growing home security lineup.

Kwikset SmartCode Deadbolt features:

Key less entry touch pad with a motorized deadbolt and sleek interior; includes traditional key functionality for peace of mind

10 digit back lit audible keypad, one touch locking, 30 second auto lock option, and 16 customizable access codes for increased security

