Wyze is both a fan and writer favorite here at 9to5. Originally launching with just a security camera, the company now has pan-and-tilt models, sensors, bulbs, smart plugs, and…now a smart lock! The latest announcement from the company is the Wyze Lock, and it brings quite a few interesting features to the table. Coming in at $89.99 plus shipping, it’s one of the more budget-friendly offerings out there. But, there’s one stand-out feature that sets it apart from the rest.

Re-use your current deadbolt with Wyze Lock

When you get a smart lock, something that normally has to be changed out is the deadbolt…right? It only makes sense to change the deadbolt out since you’re replacing it with a smarter one. Well, some locks, like the August Smart Lock Pro, offer more of a retrofit solution that makes it blend in a bit better. These models will install on the inside only, leaving the outside of your house looking identical to how it did before you installed the new smart lock.

Wyze Lock does this exact thing, and that’s something that’ll make it a fan favorite, we predict. many people live in apartments or rental homes where they can’t change out the entire lock, but changing out the inside of their lock is perfectly fine. Wyze Lock is perfect for that application. It’s also great for those who have really nice hardware on their door and want everything to stay matching, as it was expensive to install their original locks. Well, Wyze Lock lets you do just that.

Installs in minutes

From the looks of it, Wyze Lock should be installed in just a few minutes thanks to the company’s streamlined procedures. It’s quite simple, as you just remove the inside of your old lock, set up Wyze’s new internals, set the outside of the lock onto the door, insert batteries, and away you go. We’ll have a more detailed installation procedure in our hands-on review that’s coming soon.

Features galore

Now, Wyze Lock isn’t just a Bluetooth connected smart lock. It’s Wi-Fi-enabled thanks to the included bridge, which provides some nice, high-end features. Here’s a quick breakdown of just about everything this smart lock can do:

Wyze Lock features:

Auto-lock/unlock

Open/close door detection

Remote access with Wyze app

Works with existing key and deadbolt

Setup in 15 minutes

Access and door history

App or code sharing (Wyze Keypad required for code sharing)

Alexa and Assistant compatible (voice pin required for unlock)

Wyze Lock pricing and availability

You can start early purchasing the Wyze Lock for $89.99 plus shipping from the Wyze app and the company’s website starting today. Public availability is slated for February at Wyze’s website and Amazon.

