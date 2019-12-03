Logitech and Anker mice are on sale: MX Anywhere 2S $46, Wireless Vertical $15

Staples is offering the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse for $45.99 shipped when coupon code 73791 has been applied during checkout. For comparison, it’s currently priced $10 higher at Amazon where it has only managed to sell for $2 less than Staple’s current offer. This 9to5 favorite features customizable buttons and pairs via an included USB receiver or Bluetooth. Once you’ve got everything set up, you’ll be able to achieve roughly 70 days of use on a single charge. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Check out my hands-on review to learn more.

Another deal we spotted includes Anker’s Vertical Wireless Mouse for $14.99 Prime shipped at Amazon. Today’s deal is 25% off and one of the best we’ve tracked. This mouse trades the typical design in favor of a more ergonomic one. Like the Logitech above, it comes with a USB receiver that makes pairing a breeze. Rated 4/5 stars.

Is your current desk showing its age? Why not shake things up with the deal we found on Sauder’s Cottage Road Desk for $136 (save 25%).

Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse features:

CROSS COMPUTER CONTROL Game changing capacity to navigate seamlessly on three computers, and copy paste text, images, and files from one to the other using Logitech FLOW

DUAL CONNECTIVITY Use with up to three Windows or Mac computers and laptops via included Unifying receiver or Bluetooth Smart wireless technology

