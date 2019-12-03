Brighten up your home office with Sauder’s Cottage Road Desk: $136 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Sauder Cottage Road Desk (418072) for $135.98 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s about $50 off the going rate and is among the best Amazon prices we have tracked. This easy-to-assemble desk features a bright color palette that is certain to brighten any room. Two drawers can be found along the top just above shelves that offer storage even more storage. It measures over four feet wide and a bit under two deep. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Don’t need drawers or shelving? The Zinus Modern Desk is $60 and keeps things simple. As its name implies, buyers will find a modern and streamlined appearance that is sure to blend well in a large variety of rooms.

Now that you’ve got a desk, it may be time to grab a new office chair. Thankfully we’ve got you covered with options priced from $91.

Sauder Cottage Road Desk (418072) features:

Drawers with full extension slides feature patented T-slot assembly system.

File drawer holds letter-size hanging files – turning your chaos into organization.

Two lower shelves for additional storage.

