Brighten up your home office with Sauder’s Cottage Road Desk: $136 (Save 25%)

- Dec. 3rd 2019 2:54 pm ET

$136
0

Amazon is offering the Sauder Cottage Road Desk (418072) for $135.98 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s about $50 off the going rate and is among the best Amazon prices we have tracked. This easy-to-assemble desk features a bright color palette that is certain to brighten any room. Two drawers can be found along the top just above shelves that offer storage even more storage. It measures over four feet wide and a bit under two deep. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Don’t need drawers or shelving? The Zinus Modern Desk is $60 and keeps things simple. As its name implies, buyers will find a modern and streamlined appearance that is sure to blend well in a large variety of rooms.

Now that you’ve got a desk, it may be time to grab a new office chair. Thankfully we’ve got you covered with options priced from $91.

Sauder Cottage Road Desk (418072) features:

  • Drawers with full extension slides feature patented T-slot assembly system.
  • File drawer holds letter-size hanging files – turning your chaos into organization.
  • Two lower shelves for additional storage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$136

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Sauder

About the Author