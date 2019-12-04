Apple’s holiday film sale starts at $5: Elf, Christmas Vacation, more from $1

Apple has rolled out its latest movie sale this week, discounting a handful of iconic holiday films, James Bond titles, and more. You’ll also find the usual $1 rental of the week alongside a selection of $5 films. Each movie will become a permanent addition to your library. Head below to find all of our top picks.
Holiday classics discounted
This week’s best movie deals at Apple include a few iconic holiday classics at 50% off, bringing prices down to $10. That includes National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Elf, and Love Actually. There’s also a handful of other holiday movies on sale as well, including:
- This Christmas: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Christmas in the Heartland: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Diehard: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Christmas Do Over: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Holiday: $8 (Reg. $15)
Other notable deals include
- Daniel Craig James Bond 4-film Collection: $30 (Reg. $50)
- The Silence of the Lambs: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Gravity: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Interstellar: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Men in Black 3: $10 (Reg. $15)
- The Dictator: $7 (Reg. $10)
- Bad Grandpa: $7 (Reg. $15)
- Baywatch: $5 (Reg. $10)
This week’s $1 HD rental is Pet Sematary, an adaptation of Stephen King’s 1983 novel that stars Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, and others.
