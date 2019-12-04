Apple Watch Series 5 Cellular sees huge $187 discount, GPS models up to $50 off

Walmart is offering Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular 40mm Space Gray with Milanese Loop band for $561.71 shipped. Regularly $749, today’s deal takes $187 off and is easily a new all-time and the largest cash discount we’ve tracked to date. Additional GPS-only models are on sale over at Amazon with up to $50 off, although you won’t nearly the same level of price drop there.

The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

LTE and UMTS, Built-in GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS, S5 with 64-bit dual-core processo,r W3 Apple wireless chip, Barometric altimeter, Capacity 32GB, Optical heart sensor, Electrical heart sensor, Improved accelerometer up to 32 g‑forces, Improved gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, LTPO OLED Always-On Retina display with Force Touch (1000 nits), Digital Crown with haptic feedback, Louder speaker, Ion-X strengthened glass, Sapphire crystal and ceramic back, Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery, Up to 18 hours of battery life, Water resistant 50 meters, watchOS 5.

