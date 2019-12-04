Trusted seller Electronic Express via Amazon is offering the Pioneer Apple CarPlay Receiver (MVH-1400NEX) for $234 shipped. That’s $116 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within $1 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. With support for CarPlay, this 6.2-inch receiver is a solid way to upgrade your ride. It has an input for adding a backup camera, allowing you to easily breath new life into an aging car. Some CarPlay units aren’t exactly eye-catching (at least in a good way), but this model sports sleek look that is sure to deliver some added elegance to your automobile’s interior. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Since touch is the primary input on the featured deal, you’ll probably want to routinely wipe it down. Care Touch’s individually-wrapped cleaning wipes are $13 and at this price 210 come in the box. That’s enough to also stock your home and office, ensuring you’re just a few seconds away from a shiny monitor, iPad, smartphone, and more.

If you’ve decided to pass on the CarPlay head unit, perhaps iOttie’s iPhone/Android car mounts would be a better fit. Select models have returned to Black Friday pricing, giving you another shot to pick one up.

While this specific model isn’t on sale, I can’t recommend iOttie’s Easy One Touch Wireless 2 highly enough. I started using this recently and absolutely love how simple it is to both dock and wirelessly charge my iPhone. Once set up, this unit is smart enough to sense when your hand is approaching with a phone and automatically open for you. It closes once you’ve let go. Pick your own up today for $50.

Pioneer CarPlay Receiver features:

Set up this customizable Pioneer digital multimedia video receiver for safer use of technology while driving. Built-in Bluetooth allows hands-free calling and audio streaming, and the responsive interface can control your phone, Pandora and Spotify. This Pioneer digital multimedia video receiver has a MIXTRAX feature that plays nonstop music from a connected device’s library, adding effects and transitions for a DJ-like experience.

