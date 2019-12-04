Top-rated iOttie iPhone/Android car mounts return to Black Friday pricing

Amazon currently has the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dash and Windshield Smartphone Holder for $15.76. As a comparison, it typically goes for $25 with today’s deal being a match of Amazon’s all-time low price and their Black Friday mention. This is one of iOttie’s latest car mounts, offering support for all of the newest iPhones and Android devices. It offers a 225-degree arc and telescoping arm that extends out to 6.5-inches. Best of all, the suction cup disc delivers “superior stick strength.” Rated 4.1/5 stars. You’ll find even more iOttie deals below.

We also spotted the iOttie iTap 2 Magnetic Vent Mount for $16.99. This model regularly sells for $25 with today’s deal being another return to Black Friday pricing. You’ll drop the bulkier build from above in favor of a streamlined model with a magnetic connection. It also rotates freely, so you can easily enjoy your navigation in landscape mode, watch videos, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 features:

EASY ONE TOUCH LOCK/RELEASE: Patented Easy One Touch mechanism allows quick one hand open and close operation

ADJUSTABLE VIEWING: The newly re designed Telescopic Arm extends from 4 – 6. 5 inch and pivots on 225 degree arc for a variety of optimal positions

UNIVERSAL MOUNTING: Holds all phone and case combinations from 2.3 inches 3.5 inches

STRONG SUCTION: One time use dashboard disc and reusable suction cup combo offers superior stick strength

