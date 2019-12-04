Dell’s 27-inch 1080p FreeSync Monitor gets an $80 discount to $110, more

- Dec. 4th 2019 4:47 pm ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Dell 27-inch SE2717HR 1080p FreeSync Monitor for $109.99 shipped. Find it available direct from Best Buy for the same price. Usually selling for $190, today’s offer is $10 under our previous mention, comes within $7 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve tracked to date. With a 27-inch 1080p panel, this monitor is a more than adequate option for adding some extra screen real estate to your workstation. FreeSync support makes it a capable display on the gaming front, too. You’ll also find both HDMI and VGA ports included here. Over 4.7/5 stars from over 1,700 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable monitor deals include:

Regardless of which monitor you’ll be picking up, grabbing an extra HDMI cable is always a great idea. Or if you’d like to ensure it’ll work with your newer MacBook, score this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable instead.

Dell 27-inch 1080p FreeSync Monitor features:

Enhance your entertainment experience with this Dell monitor. The 27-inch monitor delivers a vividly clear picture, with full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 1,000:1 contrast ratio. Its display quality supports 16.7 million colors, and with both HDMI and VGA connectors, this Dell monitor is easy to set up.

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

Best Amazon Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go