Dell’s 27-inch 1080p FreeSync Monitor gets an $80 discount to $110, more

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Dell 27-inch SE2717HR 1080p FreeSync Monitor for $109.99 shipped. Find it available direct from Best Buy for the same price. Usually selling for $190, today’s offer is $10 under our previous mention, comes within $7 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve tracked to date. With a 27-inch 1080p panel, this monitor is a more than adequate option for adding some extra screen real estate to your workstation. FreeSync support makes it a capable display on the gaming front, too. You’ll also find both HDMI and VGA ports included here. Over 4.7/5 stars from over 1,700 customers. Head below for more.

Dell 27-inch 1080p FreeSync Monitor features:

Enhance your entertainment experience with this Dell monitor. The 27-inch monitor delivers a vividly clear picture, with full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 1,000:1 contrast ratio. Its display quality supports 16.7 million colors, and with both HDMI and VGA connectors, this Dell monitor is easy to set up.

