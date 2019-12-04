Save over $260 on ELAC’s Cinema 5 home theater speaker system, now $139

AcousticSoundDesign Factory Authorized Dealer (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ELAC Cinema 5 Home Theater 5.1-Channel Speaker System for $139 shipped. This is down from its $400 list price at B&H, current $270 sale price at Amazon, and beats our last mention by over $60. Offering up five individual speakers and a dedicated subwoofer, this system is perfect for any home theater. The subwoofer is self-powered, meaning that all it needs is a pair of RCA cables and a wall outlet to work. Ratings are thin but positive here, and ELAC is a well-reviewed brand on Amazon.

Now, for those who would prefer something a bit easier to set up, we’ve got a simple solution. Check out VIZIO’s 36-inch 2.1-Channel Soundbar for $80 shipped. It’s Amazon Renewed, which means you’ll net a 90-day warranty here. But, going the route of a soundbar negates having to set up a complicated A/V receiver and run extra wires.

Not sure what type of sound system you’re wanting to go with? We went in-depth on the various versions of surround sound that are currently available to help you make the best decision.

ELAC Cinema 5 features:

Each satellite speaker features tweeters that reproduce high frequencies with sparkle and precision and mid-range drivers accurately replicate voices and instruments

Their compact design, textured cabinet finish and elegant curved grills let the Cinema 5 satellite speakers disappear in the room.

Immerse yourself in bass so powerful you won’t believe it comes from an 8-inch.

Connect the subwoofer to your receiver, put it anywhere in the room and Plug it in.

