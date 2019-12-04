Lacoste’s Holiday Sale offers 30-50% off sitewide + free shipping

Lacoste is having a Holiday Sale that’s offering 30-50% off sitewide including outerwear, t-shirts, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Cotton Blend Fleece Bomber Jacket will become a go-to in your wardrobe due to its versatility. You can wear this style with jeans and button-down shirts or workout attire after the gym. This bomber jacket comes in two color options and it has zippered pockets to store essentials. It’s currently marked down to $99 and originally was priced at $165. Be sure to head below to find even more deals.
Our top picks for men include:
- Petit Piqué Slim Fit Polo Shirt $62 (Orig. $90)
- Standup-Collar Cotton Sweatshirt $68 (Orig. $98)
- Cotton Blend Fleece Bomber Jacket $99 (Orig. $165)
- V-neck Cotton Piqué Sweater $67 (Orig. $135)
- Water-Resistant Quilted Jacket $112 (Orig. $225)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Multi Croc Logo Fleece Sweatshirt $111 (Orig. $185)
- V-neck Flowing Cotton Jersey T-shirt $38 (Orig. $55)
- Standup Collar Wool-Blend Zip Coat $275 (Orig. $550)
- V-Neck Texturized Cotton Sweater $67 (Orig. $135)
- SPORT Water-Resistant Tennis Jacket $67 (Orig. $135)
- …and even more deals…
