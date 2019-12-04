Nordstrom Rack’s Birkenstock Sale takes up to 60% off sandals, boots, more

For three days only, the Nordstrom Rack Birkenstock Event takes up to 60% off select styles including popular sandals, boots, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Brandon Suede Chukka Boots are on sale for $100, which is $80 off the original rate. These shoes feature a padded insole for comfort and a rigid outsole to promote traction. This style would make a great holiday gift idea and they’re versatile to dress up or down. Find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack below.

Another standout from this sale is the women’s Mayari Sandal that’s on sale for $75 and originally were priced at $125. This sandal has a unique toe loop that adds a stylish touch and they will pair nicely with jeans, shorts or dresses alike.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!