Save on official GoPro accessories: 3-Way $38, Floating Grip $19, more from $11

Amazon currently offers the GoPro 3-Way Grip Tripod for $38 shipped. Usually selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, it still fetches the list price of $70 at Target. Featuring a unique design, this tripod earns its 3-Way name by sporting a triage of modes to convert between. There’s a standard grip that gives you a better hold on a GoPro, a flexible arm for taking selfies, and a tripod mode for other remote shots and the like. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.1/5 star rating from 925 customers. Head below for more official gear to deck out your GoPro with from $11.

Other notable deals on official GoPro accessories:

GoPro 3-Way features:

This ultra versatile mount can be used three main ways: as a camera grip, extension arm or tripod. The folding arm makes it easy to capture selfies without the mount appearing in the shot. The handle doubles as a camera grip and stores a lightweight mini tripod that can be used on its own or combined with the handle.

