Keep it all in reach on Sauder’s spacious August Hill Desk: $157.50 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Sauder August Hill L-Shaped Desk (412320) for $157.59 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $42 off the going rate there and is lowest price we have tracked in over a year. With this desk, you’ll have a bunch of space to knock out work. That’s because it extends 5 feet in two directions, allowing you to split things up, pile less, and keep all of your favorite gear within arms reach. Shelving and a drawer can be found throughout. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left to score this $30 office chair. It’s available in a wide range of color options, all of which assemble in 10-15 minutes. All tools required come included. Rated 4.1/5 stars by nearly 2,800 Amazon shoppers

If that office chair style doesn’t thrill you, have a look at the deals we found yesterday. One is comprised mostly of wood for a classy look and the other is perfect for gaming setups. Prices start at $91.

Sauder August Hill L-Shaped Desk features:

File drawer with full extension slides holds letter-size hanging files

Grommet holes and pass-throughs for cord management

Lower shelf for additional storage

Dover Oak finish with Slate finish accents

