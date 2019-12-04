Keep it all in reach on Sauder’s spacious August Hill Desk: $157.50 (Save 20%)

- Dec. 4th 2019 12:42 pm ET

$157.50
0

Amazon is offering the Sauder August Hill L-Shaped Desk (412320) for $157.59 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $42 off the going rate there and is lowest price we have tracked in over a year. With this desk, you’ll have a bunch of space to knock out work. That’s because it extends 5 feet in two directions, allowing you to split things up, pile less, and keep all of your favorite gear within arms reach. Shelving and a drawer can be found throughout. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left to score this $30 office chair. It’s available in a wide range of color options, all of which assemble in 10-15 minutes. All tools required come included. Rated 4.1/5 stars by nearly 2,800 Amazon shoppers

If that office chair style doesn’t thrill you, have a look at the deals we found yesterday. One is comprised mostly of wood for a classy look and the other is perfect for gaming setups. Prices start at $91.

Sauder August Hill L-Shaped Desk features:

  • File drawer with full extension slides holds letter-size hanging files
  • Grommet holes and pass-throughs for cord management
  • Lower shelf for additional storage
  • Dover Oak finish with Slate finish accents

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$157.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Sauder

About the Author