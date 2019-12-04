Twelve South’s BackPack for iMac is $31, keeping your desk tidy (Reg. $45)

Amazon offers the Twelve South BackPack for iMac in silver at $31.14 shipped. Regularly $45, today’s deal is $9 less than our Black Friday mention and the best currently available. The Twelve South BackPack delivers extra space behind your iMac, which is ideal for hard drives and other storage. I’ve been using one for a while now, and have to agree, it’s a pretty ingenious way to keep things organized. Not to mention, it keeps everything out of sight, too. Rated 4/5 stars.

With your savings, grab a few extra cable ties and keep things looking neat and tidy. This 50-pack should do the trick for most at $7. Not only is this enough to keep your Mac looking clean, but you can also use these ties to manage home theater cables, various things around your garage, or just about anything that needs wrangled. Rated 4/5 stars.

Twelve South BackPack features:

Shelf for iMac or Apple Display

Hangs on Back or Front

Steel Construction

Vertical Support Pegs Included

Cable Management Rails

Maximum Capacity of 3.5-lb.

