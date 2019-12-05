Take over 50% off Apple’s Sport Watch Band, now $24 Prime shipped

Amazon offers Apple’s official 42/44mm Blue Horizon Apple Watch Sport Band for $24.08 Prime shipped. Regularly $49, this is just off the Amazon all-time low price and the second-best offer we’ve tracked in this color. You can bring home an official Apple Watch sport band at a rare over 50% off discount. Made of Apple’s “high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft.” If you’re giving the gift of an Apple Watch this year, going with a Sport Band is an easy way to supplement as a stocking stuffer.

Of course, there are plenty of other budget-friendly Apple Watch bands out there for even a fraction of today’s lead deal price. Make sure to jump over to our roundup for all of the best bands, straps, and more starting at $5. You’re bound to find something that fits the need if the Sport Band enough doesn’t scratch your itch.

Apple Watch Sport Band features:

Made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft.

The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin.

An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit.

