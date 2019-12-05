Take over 50% off Apple’s Sport Watch Band, now $24 Prime shipped

Amazon offers Apple’s official 42/44mm Blue Horizon Apple Watch Sport Band for $24.08 Prime shipped. Regularly $49, this is just off the Amazon all-time low price and the second-best offer we’ve tracked in this color. You can bring home an official Apple Watch sport band at a rare over 50% off discount. Made of Apple’s “high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft.” If you’re giving the gift of an Apple Watch this year, going with a Sport Band is an easy way to supplement as a stocking stuffer.
Of course, there are plenty of other budget-friendly Apple Watch bands out there for even a fraction of today’s lead deal price. Make sure to jump over to our roundup for all of the best bands, straps, and more starting at $5. You’re bound to find something that fits the need if the Sport Band enough doesn’t scratch your itch.
Apple Watch Sport Band features:
- Made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft.
- The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin.
- An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit.
