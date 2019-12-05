Dell’s backpack holds any MacBook and many 17-inch gaming laptops: $30 (Save 45%)

Dell via eBay Daily Deals is offering its Gaming Backpack (6X2NF) for $29.99 shipped. Also available directly from Dell. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we’ve tracked. This spacious bag is ready for a wide variety of laptops, including all of Apple’s current MacBooks. Since it’s made with gamers in mind, you’ll even be able to fit most 15- and 17-inch gaming laptops in there, which is a feat that many MacBook-focused bags cannot handle. Black, gray and red colors adorn the entire bag, giving it a slick look that’s sure to catch some attention. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re more comfortable shopping at Amazon, have a look at its in-house Urban Laptop Backpack for $24. While it’s not made to fit a 17-inch gaming laptop, this bag sports enough room to haul Apple’s newest and biggest MacBook Pro.

Now that you’re ready to be on-the-go, you may want to prepare for when you’re settled at home. Luckily we just found Glavan’s 3-drawer desk on sale for $140, yielding a savings of 20% off.

Dell Gaming Backpack features:

Keep your gaming hardware safe and secure with the Dell Gaming Backpack. With a hardy EVA molded front shield and a foam padded interior, your laptop and accessories will be protected from the elements while you’re out and about.

