Give your office an industrial look w/ Glavan’s 3-Drawer Desk: $140 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Glavan 3-Drawer Desk for $140.24 shipped. That’s about $35 off the typical rate there and is among the best offers we have tracked. This desk sports a unique design that in many ways mimics what you’d find in a custom-built unit. The wood surface features a nutmeg finish that pairs quite well with its black metal steel frame. Three drawers can be found up front, leaving you with quite a bit of storage. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Want to prop up an iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch on your new desk? This wooden stand should pair nicely and is marked down to $18 when clipping the on-page coupon. A non-skid pad along the bottom helps keep it from aimlessly moving around during use.

If the featured deal isn’t your taste, perhaps you’ll like the Sauder August Hill Desk we spotted on sale yesterday. The price is currently cut by 20%, bringing it down to $157.50.

Glavan 3-Drawer Desk features:

Enjoy an interesting design with earthy ambiance. Ideal for a student’s room or small home office, this writing desk lends a hint of industrial style. Lovely antique nutmeg finish over its desk unit blends with a black metal finish steel frame. Geometric accents keep the motif contemporary and stylish. Find room for storage in three drawers with smooth Euro glides.

