Starbucks offers BOGO FREE handcrafted drinks all month long

Starbucks has now launched a special Buy One Get One Free promotion. Every Thursday in December from 2pm until 7pm, participating stores will be offering BOGO free on any “handcrafted drink.” Whether it’s a holiday visit while you’re out with family or a quick mid-day/after-work boost with colleagues, Starbucks baristas are ready to make you and a friend 2 handcrafted drinks at 50% off. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, this particular promotion will run through the month of December at participating Starbucks stores. From 2pm to 7pm on Thursdays, you can refer to the handy Starbucks iOS or Android app for all the details you’ll need to access the Happy Hour coupon. Just remember to check your Starbucks inbox in the app on Thursdays for which locations are eligible and more.

More Details from Starbucks:

Valid every Thursday in December from 2–7 p.m. at participating Starbucks stores. Buy a grande or larger handcrafted beverage, get one of equal or lesser value free. Excludes hot brewed coffee, hot brewed tea, ready-to-drink beverages and Starbucks Reserve beverages. Cannot be combined with other offers or discounts. Offer valid for one-time use.

