Black Friday pricing on iPad Pro, Macs, more return in Best Buy’s 3-day Apple sale

Black Friday has come and gone but Best Buy is bringing back some of its most popular Thanksgiving Week deals with a new 3-day Apple event. Now through Sunday, you can save big on iPad Pro, MacBooks, iPhone, and much more. Free shipping is available for all, or you can opt for in-store pickup and grab your new tech as soon as today. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

iPad Pro is up to $200 off during Best Buy’s 3-day Apple event and Amazon is currently matching those prices as well. Over at Amazon, you may need to go to final checkout to see the full discount, which is detailed on each individual listing. Throughout Black Friday we generally saw $200 off iPad Pro, although that number climbed to $250 off the high-end models. This is a great chance to save if you missed out last week.

Best Buy is also taking $200 off most 13-inch MacBook Pro models, with an additional $50 off on the high-end configurations. You can see everything that’s on sale right here.

iPhone 11 Pro Max is also included in today’s event, with up to $300 off various models on Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint when you trade-in a previous-generation model.

Best Buy also has a number of HomeKit devices on sale during this 3-day event. ecobee’s SmartThermostat continues to be $200 from the regular $249 while the Nanoleaf Rhythm Edition is $180 (Reg. $200).

You can shop the entire 3-day Apple event at Best Buy right here for more deals.

