Bundle Amazon’s Echo Show 8 and Echo Dot for $80 (Up to $180 value)

Amazon is currently offering its new Echo Show 8 Smart Display with a bundled Echo Dot for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $130 for the display alone, you’d pay as much as $50 for the Echo Dot regularly, delivering up to $180 worth of value here. Whether diving into Alexa for the first time or expanding your setup, this deal should certainly be considered this holiday season. Echo Show 8 delivers an eight-inch display and full access to everything Alexa has to offer. You can visualize settings, watch security cameras, and more. Echo Dot meanwhile brings Alexa to your home in a small footprint, making it easy to put the voice assistant just about anywhere. Note: currently backordered a few days. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

While not delivering the same level of value, those wanting a display-driven Alexa device might want to consider Echo Show 5. It’s currently on sale for $60, which is 33% discount from the regular going rate. You’ll miss out on the bundled Echo Dot here, but this is the most affordable Alexa device with a display currently available.

Echo Show 8 features:

Alexa can show you more – With an 8″ HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help manage your day at a glance.

Be entertained – Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies, or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks.

Connect with video calling and messaging – Call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen. Make announcements to other devices in your home.

Control your smart home – Voice control compatible devices or manage them on the easy-to-use display. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and adjust thermostats.

