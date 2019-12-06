Kodak’s Mini 2 HD Wireless Instant Printer is $61.50 today (Reg. $90)

- Dec. 6th 2019 7:31 am ET

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, DBROTH via Amazon is offering the Kodak Mini 2 HD Wireless Portable Instant Photo Printer for $61.53. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it typically goes for $90 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This portable printer makes it easy to recreate your smartphone pictures wherever you are. With the holidays here, this is a great way to share your favorite pictures quickly and easily, especially if there’s someone without a smartphone…think grandma. It works with both iOS and Android devices, making it easy to print an image from just about any modern smartphone. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Lever your savings today and pick up this handy carrying case. It has excellent ratings and costs just $12. This is a great way to ensure that your new printer and accessories are safe, wherever your adventures take you. It even has a handle, so it’ll be easy to carry around as well.

Kodak Mini 2 HD Wireless Instant Photo Printer features:

  • Easy print technology – mini smartphone printer lets you print 2. 1 x 3. 4” photos direct from Android or iOS device; No cables or buttons necessary
  • Wireless connectivity – NFC one touch for Android Launches Kodak app to print in seconds; also compatible with iOS/Android via Bluetooth
  • HIGH QUALITY PHOTOS – Innovative 4 PASS D2T2 Dye Transfer Method Produces Beautiful, Detailed Black/White or Color Portraits That Dry Instantly & Stay Bright Up to 10 Yrs
  • All-in-one Convenience – innovative Kodak MC Cartridges combine paper & color ink for easy maintenance; purchase Refills in increments of 20, 30 or 50

