Your 78-inch Black Friday TV needs space, this minimal stand is ready at $152

Amazon is offering the WE Furniture Minimal Farmhouse Wood TV Stand for $152.03 shipped. That’s $47 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This spacious TV stand sports enough space for a 78-inch TV, giving you a place to store that massive unit you bought over Black Friday. It’s ready to uphold 250-pound televisions, ensuring any modern TV within the intended size constraints will be propped up without a problem. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Once you’ve gotten it out of the box, give it a quick polish with these Pledge Wipes for $4. They’re great for all sorts of surfaces ranging from stainless steel to granite and 24 pre-moistened wipes come in the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Need new furniture for the office? We spotted Glavan’s 3-drawer desk yesterday for $140, which leaves you with a 20% savings. Its unique design is ready to bring an industrial appearance to your home office.

WE Furniture TV Stand features:

Dimensions: 24″ H x 70″ L x 16″ W – Shelf Dimensions: 7.5″ H x 20″ L x 15.75″ W

Cable management features to run cords in the back of the TV stand

Made from high-grade certified MDF for long-lasting construction

Adjustable shelves

For TV’s up to 78″. Supports up to 250 lbs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

