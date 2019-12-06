Philips Hue Play Starter Kit adds ambient HomeKit lighting to your TV at $130

Best Buy is currently offering the Philips Hue Play Starter Kit for $129.99 shipped. Down from $150, today’s offer matches the 2019 low, is the first notable price drop we’ve seen since May, and a rare opportunity to bring home this kit on sale. The Hue Play lights are perfect options for adding bias lighting to your home theater. I personally favor them over the Light Strip Plus, which excels more at adding ambient lighting to shelves, your desk, monitors and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars. I personally have three of these set up around my TV and find them to be a better option than the typical lightstrip solution to ambient lighting. More details below.

Though if you’re looking for a more affordable way to outfit your home theater with some multicolor backlighting, settling with the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus is an easy to recommend alternative. At $50 less than the featured deal, you’ll get 6.6-feet of lightstrip to place, whether it’s on the TV itself or behind a home theater console.

For more recommendations, our recent smart home gift guide is certainly worth a look. Or if you want to score some other discounted stuff for your Alexa, Assistant, or Siri setup, our Smart Home guide is well-stocked with deals, too.

Philips Hue Play Starter Kit features:

Create a vibrant ambiance with the Hue Play light bar. Choose from 16 million colors to experience different light effects. Lay it on the floor, let it stand on the cabinet, or mount it on the back of the TV, and paint your wall with light. This starter kit is everything you need to set up Hue Play in your home, with the Hue bridge included.

