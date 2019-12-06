Reebok’s offering extra 50% off sale items: Shoes, apparel, accessories, more

- Dec. 6th 2019 4:15 pm ET

Reebok offers an extra 50% off sale items with promo code SALE at checkout. Customers receive complimentary shipping with a Reebok Unlocked Membership (free to sign up). The men’s Flashfilm Trainer Training Shoes are currently on sale for $35, which is down from its original rate of $80. These shoes were created for quick movements with a textile upper that stretches and provides support during workouts. It also has a cushioned insole and sock-liner to promote comfort. Find even more deals from Reebok below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Print Run 3 Running Shoes are currently on sale for just $30 and originally were priced at $80. This style features breathable material to help keep you comfortable and a lightweight construction that won’t weigh you down.

Our top picks for women include:

