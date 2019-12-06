Squash distractions for $40 with TaoTronics’ ANC Wireless Headphones (40% off)

BesDio (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics SoundSurge 60 ANC Wireless Headphones (TT-BH060) for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code DGYOHE7X during checkout. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With Sony and Bose charging around $300 for ANC headphones, price can be a barrier for many. Thankfully this pair of headphones drastically cuts cost, especially when factoring in today’s steep discounts. Once charged, these ANC headphones offer 30-hour battery life. Forty millimeter drivers are under the hood, which “deliver riveting sound and a thumping bass.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Update 12/6 @ 4:25pm: MobvoiUS (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the TicPods Free True Wireless Earbuds for $49.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

If you want to play Nintendo Switch with your new headphones, use today’s savings to grab the TaoTronics Bluetooth 5.0 Transmitter and Receiver for $28. It plugs into 3.5mm audio outputs and sends the signal wirelessly to Bluetooth headphones or speakers. This specific model can pair with two devices at once, allowing you to connect to several speakers simultaneously.

Another, nearly identical route worth considering is the deal we found on Twelve South’s AirFly at $27. I’ve owned AirFly for about a year now and have found it extremely handy for breathing new life into devices with 3.5mm outputs and no Bluetooth support. Take note that AirFly does not support two devices at once like the TaoTronics transmitter above.

TaoTronics SoundSurge 60 features:

Music on, World off: improved active noise cancellation will drown out the noise of the streets or annoying chatter to fully immerse you in your favorite tunes

Hi-fi sound & CAPTIVATING bass: 40mm large-aperture drivers deliver riveting sound and a thumping bass

New Hyper speed charge: just 5 minutes of charging give you 2 hours of full sound; 30 hours playtime on a full charge

