Four bucks snags Kingston’s 32GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive from Amazon (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering the Kingston 32GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $3.99 Prime shipped. Note: shipping is currently delayed by one week. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This USB 3.0 flash drive comes with a five-year warranty and sports ample storage for documents, spreadsheets, along with quite a bit of photos and video. It’s easily pocketable, allowing you to ensure data stays with you and never reaches the cloud. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

When it comes to price, it’s hard to beat the featured deal. That being said, if you have a camera around the house like Wyze, this Kingston 32GB microSD Card could let you keep footage local and off the cloud. I’m using several of these with my security cameras and have found them to work reliably.

While we’re talking Wyze, did you know that the company recently announced its own smart lock? Priced at $90, it’s pretty affordable, but we’ve come to expect nothing less from Wyze. Read all about it in our coverage.

Kingston 32GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive features:

Backwards compatible — Can be used with USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports.

Stylish – black-on-black, sliding cap design

Ideal USB 3.0 starter storage device

Guaranteed – five-year warranty, free technical support

