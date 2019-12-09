Ring could be launching its first removable smart bulb soon

While Ring is well-known in the smart home security space thanks to its alarm system, floodlights, spotlights, doorbell, and indoor cameras, one area the company hasn’t yet ventured is to replaceable bulbs. Amazon bought Ring early last year and has since introduced several new products for home security. The latest FCC filing by Amazon under Ring, however, shows that the company might venture into an entirely new area.

Nomad Base Station

Amazon and Ring file at the FCC for a smart bulb?

A recent FCC filing, spotted by technology journalist David Zatz, shows that Amazon and Ring look to be entering the smart bulb space. While not much is known, we do know the radio bands that the bulb will use, and some of the technology behind how it works. Ring’s latest product is said to use Bluetooth wireless connectivity and should operate on the 900MHz frequency. This points us to the possibility that it’ll work with Ring’s existing Smart Lighting Bridge.

Ring Smart Light output rating shows 1500 lumen brightness

Per the FCC filing and attached images, Ring’s latest product should sport a 1500 lumen brightness rating. This is about as bright as a 100W incandescent bulb or 18W LED, making sure that it’ll easily light up your entire yard with ease. However, something interesting to note is that the image shows that the bulb will only utilize 16W of power, which means that there’s likely some extra reflecting going on here, or newer LED technology in play.

Hmmm Ring PAR35 "smart" lightbulb. Outdoor lighting line accessory? Ring Alarm accessory? Both? Neither? 🙂 pic.twitter.com/zGeCiVK0qR — Dave Zatz (@davezatz) December 9, 2019

Could a mid-2020 release be in Ring’s future?

Normally, Amazon’s announcements are a bit later in the year, around September or so if history repeats itself. The FCC filing for Ring’s latest product shows a “short-term confidentiality release date” of 06/07/2020, which is early June of next year. If this is the case, we could potentially expect to see Amazon’s Ring release its first smart bulb about halfway through the year. While this is still a ways away, only time will tell if this is the actual release date, or just a date set forth for the FCC to keep things quiet until so Amazon is the only one to do the official unveiling.

Ring’s entry into the smart bulb market makes sense

Right now, if you want a Ring Floodlight Camera, you’ll spend around $250 unless you catch it on sale (be sure to check out our Ring guide regularly for those.) However, the Ring Stick Up Cam is built to go outside with no wires attached. The main downside here is that there’s not a huge amount of light produced as it’s relying on internal technology to illuminate the yard. Ring’s smart lights could easily integrate with cameras like this to work with existing flood lights and illuminate your yard without the need for rewiring.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!