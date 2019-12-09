Samsung’s Galaxy Smartwatch rocks four-day battery life, more: $269 ($80 off)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch 46mm for $269 shipped. You’ll also find it on sale at Best Buy and direct from Samsung for $1 more. Normally selling for $350, today’s offer matches our pre-Black Friday mention, saves you 23%, and is right at the Amazon low. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch rocks a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, IP68 water-resistance, and up to four days of battery life on a single charge. You’ll also find the typical suite of fitness tracking capabilities like heart rate monitoring, alongside notifications and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 3,100 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more details.

Should the included silicone band not fit your style, Samsung’s Galaxy Smartwatch also sports interchangeable straps. That means you can ditch the sport design in favor of a metal link, leather and other bands.

If you’re looking for a wearable that’s more iPhone-friendly, don’t forget that we’re seeing various Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 models discounted by $100.

Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch features:

Stay connected on the move with this 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch. It has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support and includes 0.75GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage for music, photos and more. This 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch comes in silver and uses Gorilla Glass DX+ technology for added protection against accidental fall damage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!